Centre releases ₹7,183.4 crore as grants to 14 States

The Finance Ministry on Monday released revenue deficit grants of ₹7,183.4 crore to 14 States as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

This is the third monthly instalment of the total grant worth ₹86,201 crore recommended by the commission for 2022-23 to the 14 States which include Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. The North eastern States of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim also figure in the list.

“The eligibility of States to receive this grant and the quantum of grant for the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26 was decided by the Finance Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution during this period,” the ministry said in a statement.