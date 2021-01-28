Economy

Centre releases ₹12,351.5 cr. in grants for RLBs

The Centre on Monday released ₹12,351.5 crore to 18 States as grants to rural local bodies (RLBs) for 2020-21, taking the total grants released for such bodies this year to ₹45,738 crore.

The grants are based on the interim recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission for 2020-21.

“The grants are meant to ensure additional funds to RLBs over and above the funds allocated by the Centre and the State for sanitation and drinking water under the centrally sponsored schemes like Swachh Bharat and Jal Jeevan Mission,” the finance ministry said.

