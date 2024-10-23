Centre re-starts retail sale of pulses as prices rise ahead of festivals

As the price of chana dal (gram dal) continued to increase ahead of the upcoming festivities, the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry launched the second phase of retail sale of ‘Bharat Chana Dal’ in New Delhi on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

The all India average price of gram dal was ₹94.67 per kg on Wednesday, while it was ₹82.58 per kg on the same day in 2023. Three lakh tonnes of chana, made available from the price stabilisation buffer stock, will be converted to ‘chana dal’ and ‘chana whole’ for retail sale to consumers at a price of ₹70 per kg and ₹58 per kg, respectively.

Union Consumer Affairs and Food Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the sale by flagging off mobile vans of various cooperatives under the Union government. The Ministry said in a release that apart from chana, the government had also expanded the Bharat brand to moong and masur dals.

“The Bharat Moong Dal is retailed at ₹107 per kg, Bharat Moong Sabut (whole) at ₹93 per kg and Bharat Masur Dal at ₹89 per kg. The resumption of Bharat Chana Dal at this time will enhance the supplies to consumers of Delhi-NCR in this festive season,” the Ministry added. Mr. Joshi said direct interventions through retail sale of basic food items such as rice, atta, dal and onion have helped maintain a stable price regime.

To augment domestic production and facilitate seamless import, the Centre has allowed duty free import of tur, urad, masur and chana till March 31, 2025, and yellow peas import till December 31, 2024. “Enhanced area coverage of Kharif pulses this year, together with continuous inflow of imports have led to declining trend in the prices of most pulses since July, 2024. The retail prices of Tur dal, Urad dal, Moong dal and Masur dal have either declined or remained stable during the past three months,” the Centre said.