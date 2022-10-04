Centre raises import duty on platinum to 15.4%

When the government in July increased the import duty on gold to 15%, it kept the tax on platinum imports unchanged at 10.75%

ANI New Delhi
October 04, 2022 11:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational image | Photo Credit: Reuters

India has raised total import duty on platinum to 15.4% from 10.75%, the government said in a notification on Monday, seeking to bring parity in import duty structure between gold and platinum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government in July had increased the import duty on gold to 15% but kept the tax on platinum imports unchanged at 10.75%.

However, the usage of platinum and palladium in the manufacture of precious metal chemicals, compounds (noble metal compounds and solutions) and catalytic converters will continue at basic customs duty of 7.5% subject to import of goods at concessional rate of duty (IGCR). Rhodium will also continue with basic custom duty (BCD) of 2.5%.

On July 1 this year, a hike was announced in the custom duty on gold from 7.5% to 12.5%. Gold also attracts a 2.5% agriculture infrastructure development cess (AIDC), taking the total import duty to 15%. However, at this time, the import duty was kept unchanged at 10.75%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It is being presumed that the increase in duty on platinum is to plug a loophole which is helping bullion importers to make record profits.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

There was a difference of import duty between gold and platinum in July. It is believed that some bullion importers are importing refined gold disguised as platinum alloy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
metal
market and exchange
economy, business and finance

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app