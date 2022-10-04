Centre raises import duty on platinum to 15.4%

When the government in July increased the import duty on gold to 15%, it kept the tax on platinum imports unchanged at 10.75%

India has raised total import duty on platinum to 15.4% from 10.75%, the government said in a notification on Monday, seeking to bring parity in import duty structure between gold and platinum.

However, the usage of platinum and palladium in the manufacture of precious metal chemicals, compounds (noble metal compounds and solutions) and catalytic converters will continue at basic customs duty of 7.5% subject to import of goods at concessional rate of duty (IGCR). Rhodium will also continue with basic custom duty (BCD) of 2.5%.

On July 1 this year, a hike was announced in the custom duty on gold from 7.5% to 12.5%. Gold also attracts a 2.5% agriculture infrastructure development cess (AIDC), taking the total import duty to 15%. However, at this time, the import duty was kept unchanged at 10.75%.

It is being presumed that the increase in duty on platinum is to plug a loophole which is helping bullion importers to make record profits.

There was a difference of import duty between gold and platinum in July. It is believed that some bullion importers are importing refined gold disguised as platinum alloy.