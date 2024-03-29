ADVERTISEMENT

Centre mandates weekly reporting on wheat stocks to prevent hoarding

March 29, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Mumbai

Reuters

Traders, retailers and food processors must declare wheat stocks every Friday from April to prevent hoarding and price spikes, the government said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second biggest global wheat consumer after China has been trying to contain wheat prices after heat waves hit production for two straight years, forcing the government to sell record volumes to boost domestic supplies.

India imposed a limit on wheat stock traders could hold to moderate prices. However, the limit is set to expire on March 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

The measure is aimed to “manage overall food security and prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation,” the Centre added in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The government is keen to replenish stocks by increasing procurement this year and to do this effectively, they must monitor private buying, said a trader seeking anonymity. “If needed, the government can again impose the stock limit to facilitate procurement,” the trader added. 

Stock in government warehouses dropped to 9.7 million metric tons by February end, the lowest since 2017.

In 2023, the government bought 26.2 million tons of wheat from local farmers, compared with its target of 34.15 million tons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US