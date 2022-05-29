Centre implementing infra projects worth ₹1,34,200 crore in northeast, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Centre implementing infra projects worth ₹1,34,200 crore in northeast, says Nirmala SitharamanGuwahati May 29, 2022 16:22 IST
The Centre is also developing 4,000 km of roads in the region at a total cost of ₹58,000 crore, she added.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the Centre is implementing various rail, road and air connectivity projects worth ₹1,34,200 crore in the northeast.
Addressing the 'Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence' conclave here, she said the Union government has been pumping in huge money in developing a number of infrastructure projects throughout the region.
"We are carrying out 20 railway projects worth ₹74,000 crore for 2,011 km, which are spread across the northeast," Ms. Sitharaman said.
"There are 15 ongoing air connectivity projects in the northeast, costing around ₹2,200 crore," the Finance Minister said.
She, however, did not mention the completion period of these projects.