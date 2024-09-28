GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre exempts non-basmati white rice from export duty, cuts levy on parboiled rice

The revenue department also reduced export duty on parboiled rice, husked (brown rice), and rice in the husk (paddy or rough) to 10%

Published - September 28, 2024 10:44 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The government has exempted export of non-basmati white rice from customs duty.

In a notification issued late Friday, the revenue department also reduced export duty on parboiled rice, husked (brown rice), and rice in the husk (paddy or rough) to 10%.

Explained | Understanding curbs on rice exports

The export duty on these varieties of rice, as well as non-basmati white rice, was 20% so far.

These duty changes are effective from September 27, 2024, the notification said.

Published - September 28, 2024 10:44 am IST

Related Topics

Agriculture / exports

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.