Centre exempts non-basmati white rice from export duty, cuts levy on parboiled rice

The government has exempted export of non-basmati white rice from customs duty.

In a notification issued late Friday, the revenue department also reduced export duty on parboiled rice, husked (brown rice), and rice in the husk (paddy or rough) to 10%.

The export duty on these varieties of rice, as well as non-basmati white rice, was 20% so far.

These duty changes are effective from September 27, 2024, the notification said.