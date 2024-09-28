Centre exempts non-basmati white rice from export duty, cuts levy on parboiled rice

The government has exempted export of non-basmati white rice from customs duty.
In a notification issued late Friday, the revenue department also reduced export duty on parboiled rice, husked (brown rice), and rice in the husk (paddy or rough) to 10%.
The export duty on these varieties of rice, as well as non-basmati white rice, was 20% so far.
These duty changes are effective from September 27, 2024, the notification said.
Published - September 28, 2024 10:44 am IST