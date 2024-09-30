GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre decides to maintain status quo of return on small savings scheme

The interest rates on small savings schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) are reset each quarter

Updated - September 30, 2024 06:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Photo used for representation purpose only.

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStock

The Centre on Monday (September 30, 2024) decided to maintain the same rate of return on small savings schemes for the October to December quarter, marking the third successive quarter of status quo on their rates.

The interest rates on small savings schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) are reset each quarter as per a formula linked to the yields on government securities of similar maturities.

The PPF rate has been frozen at 7.1% since April 2020. The return on Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme, which is tax-free like PPF, was raised to 8.2% earlier this year.

Published - September 30, 2024 06:27 pm IST

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / economy (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.