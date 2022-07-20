Economy

Centre cuts windfall tax on petrol, diesel, ATF

Aviation Turbine Fuel being loaded for an aircraft in Hyderabad. File photo | Photo Credit: P.V. Sivakumar
PTI New Delhi July 20, 2022 08:46 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 08:46 IST

The government on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, slashed the windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel and crude oil following a decline in international rates.

It scrapped a ₹6 a litre tax on export of petrol and reduced the same on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from ₹6 a litre to ₹4. Besides, the tax on diesel has been reduced to ₹11 from ₹13 per litre, according to Finance Ministry notifications.

Further, the ₹23,250 per tonne additional tax on crude oil produced domestically has been cut to ₹17,000 per tonne.

