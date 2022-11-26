  1. EPaper
Trade unions to boycott pre-Budget meeting

The Central Trade Unions said they were just provided three minutes each with the Minister in a virtual meeting and demanded a physical meeting.

November 26, 2022 11:02 pm | Updated November 27, 2022 12:09 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
CPI MP Binoy Viswam said limiting the meeting time was an arbitrary move. File

CPI MP Binoy Viswam said limiting the meeting time was an arbitrary move. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Ten Central Trade Unions (CTUs) have decided to boycott a virtual pre-budget meeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had scheduled with them on Monday. The CTUs said they were just provided three minutes each with the Minister and demanded a physical meeting. The CTUs had earlier protested the decision to convene a virtual meeting.

They said the communication from the Ministry made it clear that each CTU will be allowed to speak for three minutes. “This is a joke and we refuse to be a part of such a cheap joke. We will not participate in the proposed video conference on Monday. We urge upon you to seriously reconsider convening a physical meeting with reasonable time-allotment for effective consultation in the pre-budget meeting with the trade unions,” they said.

Joining the debate, CPI MP Binoy Viswam said limiting the meeting time was an arbitrary move. “I wonder whether such a deplorable treatment would be accorded to industrial and corporate organisations such as CII or FICCI,” Mr. Viswam asked.

