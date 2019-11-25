Economy

Central GST collection at ₹3.26 lakh crore in FY20

more-in

Direct tax mop-up below half-way mark

The Central GST collection so far this fiscal stood at ₹3.26 lakh crore, or about half of the government’s target for 2019-20, Parliament was informed on Monday.

“The Budget Estimates for Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) for 2019-20 has been fixed at ₹6,63,343 crore.

“The actual net GST collection for the Centre till October 2019 in current fiscal year is ₹3,26,490 crore,” Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He said the shortfall or excess in the collection of GST with respect to Budget Estimates, if any, is calculated after completion of financial year.

Shortfall in collections

The Minister was responding to a question on details of the shortfall in GST collection until October this fiscal against the Budgetary projections.

On direct taxes, the Minister said that for 2019-20, the Budget Estimate was ₹13,35,000 crore. Between April-October, 2019, the net collection of direct taxes was ₹5,18,084 crore.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business Economy
taxes and duties
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2019 11:07:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/central-gst-collection-at-326-lakh-crore-in-fy20/article30079726.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY