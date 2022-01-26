Capital expenditure by coal CPSEs climbs 28.3%

Units meet 75% of annual target

The government on Wednesday said the Ministry of Coal, through its CPSEs, has registered a 28.3% year-on-year growth in capital expenditure (capex) to ₹12,605.75 crore for the period ended December.

The Ministry of Coal, through its Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), had registered capex of ₹9,822.28 crore a year earlier.

This capex achievement is also 75% of the Ministry of Coal’s annual target, the Ministry said in a statement.

Coal India (CIL) is one of the CPSEs under the Coal Ministry. CIL had earlier said its capital expenditure jumped more than two-fold to ₹1,840 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, compared with ₹844 crore a year earlier. It said the jump was a reflection of its stepping up investments in evacuation infrastructure, land acquisition and procurement of heavy equipment.

CIL has achieved 94% of the target of ₹1,960 crore, set for April-June quarter of the ongoing fiscal.