Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore incentive scheme for coal gasification projects

January 24, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The adoption of gasification technology can reduce India’s reliance on imports of natural gas, methanol, ammonia and other essential products

PTI

The Centre has approved a new incentive scheme for coal gasification projects which could help reduce the imports of natural gas, methanol, ammonia and other products. File | Photo Credit: RAO GN

The Union Cabinet on January 24 approved a ₹8,500 crore incentive scheme for coal gasification projects, sources said.

The adoption of gasification technology in India is expected to reduce the country's reliance on imports of natural gas, methanol, ammonia and other essential products.

The Government is targeting to gasify 100 million tonnes (MT) of coal by 2030. In gasification process, coal is partially oxidised by air, oxygen, steam, or carbon dioxide under controlled conditions to produce a liquid fuel known as syngas. Syngas or synthesis gas can be used for power generation and to make methanol as well.

