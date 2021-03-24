Economy

‘Bank ratings may be hit by privatisation’

Privatisation of two public sector banks can impact their ratings as the government support to the two entities will disappear, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said.

The rating agency said the Budget proposal to privatise the as-yet unidentified PSBs “could lead to material negative migration of the long-term issuer ratings (mapped to senior instruments such as infrastructure bonds) and the ratings on tier 2 instruments of the banks.” The impact will be more if the government chooses to privatise weaker banks.

