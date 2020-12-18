Bank credit grows by 5.73%, deposits by 11.34%

In the fortnight ended December 6, 2019, bank credit had stood at ₹ 99.35 lakh crore and deposits at ₹ 131.06 lakh crore.

Bank credit grew by 5.73 % to ₹ 105.04 lakh crore while deposits increased by 11.34 % to ₹ 145.92 lakh crore in the fortnight ended December 4, the RBI data showed.

In the fortnight ended December 6, 2019, bank credit had stood at ₹ 99.35 lakh crore and deposits at ₹ 131.06 lakh crore.

In the previous fortnight ended November 20, credit grew by 5.82 % to ₹104.34 lakh crore and deposits by 10.89 % to ₹143.70 lakh crore.

In October, non-food credit growth decelerated to 5.6 % compared to a growth of 8.3 % in the same month of the previous year.

Growth in loans to agriculture and allied activities accelerated to 7.4 % in the month from a growth rate of 7.1 % last year.

Credit to industry contracted by 1.7 % in October 2020 as compared with 3.4 % growth in October 2019.

Growth in loans to the services sector accelerated to 9.5 % in October 2020 from 6.5 % in the same month of the previous year.

During the month, personal loans registered a decelerated growth of 9.3 % as compared with 17.2 % growth in October 2019.