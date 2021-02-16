Bank credit grows 5.93%, deposits 11.06%

MUMBAI

16 February 2021 02:40 IST

Bank credit grew 5.93% to ₹107.05 lakh crore, while deposits rose 11.06% to ₹147.98 lakh crore in the fortnight ended January 29, RBI data showed.

In the fortnight ended January 31, 2020, bank credit stood at ₹101.05 lakh crore and deposits at ₹133.24 lakh crore.

In the previous fortnight ended January 15, growth in bank credit was 6.36%, while deposits rose 11.41%.

During the first nine months of the current fiscal, bank credit rose by 3.2% and deposits by 8.5%. according to the data.