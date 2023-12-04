HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Average monthly GST mop-up at ₹1.66 lakh crore so far this fiscal: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman said the GST collection crossed ₹1.5 lakh crore mark in every month of the current fiscal and had touched a record high of ₹1.87 lakh crore in April 2023

December 04, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on December 4, 2023.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on December 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection has been showing an upward trend on an annual basis since its roll-out on July 1, 2017, and the average gross monthly mop-up in the current fiscal so far is ₹1.66 lakh crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on December 4 (Monday).

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, she said the GST collection crossed ₹1.5 lakh crore mark in every month of the current fiscal and had touched a record high of ₹1.87 lakh crore in April 2023.

"GST collection has been showing an upward trend on year-on-year basis since the implementation of GST w.e.f. 1st July, 2017. The average gross monthly GST collection in FY 2023-24 now stands at ₹1.66 lakh crore and is 11% more than that in the same period in the previous financial year," Ms. Sitharaman said.

The average monthly GST collection in 2022-23 was over ₹1.5 lakh crore, higher than ₹1.23 lakh crore in 2021-22. In 2020-21, the average monthly mop-up was ₹94,734 crore.

In reply to a separate question, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the monthly average gross GST collection for 2021-22 and 2022-23 have shown 30% and 22% year-on-year growth respectively.

"GST is paid on self-assessment basis and tax administration at Central and State level is empowered to take action against cases where GST is not paid and short paid. Detection of such cases and recovery of taxes not paid or short paid is a continuous process," Mr. Chaudhary said.

He said the government, on the recommendation of the GST Council, has been bringing several reforms in GST and these measures would improve the GST compliance and increase the GST collection.

These include structural changes such as calibration of GST rates for correcting inverted duty structure and pruning of exemptions; measures for improving tax compliance such as mandating e-way bill, ITC matching, mandating e-invoice, deployment of artificial intelligence and machine-based analytics, Aadhaar authentication for registration, calibrated action on non-filers, stop filers and so on.

Also, system-based analytical tools and system-generated red flag reports are being shared with Central as well as State tax authorities to take action against tax evaders.

In reply to another question, Mr. Chaudhary said the Central government, on the recommendation of GST Council, has constituted State Benches of GST Appellate Tribunal.

Giving details of the number of pending appeals over tax demands raised by Central GST authorities, Mr. Chaudhary said 14,897 appeals are pending as on October 31, 2023. This is higher than 11,899 appeals pending as of March 31, 2023.

Related Topics

economy (general) / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.