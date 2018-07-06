Auto loan defaults may rise on oil: Fitch

more-in

Rising fuel prices could strain India’s commercial vehicle operators and lead to a rise in auto-loan delinquencies, according to Fitch Ratings, which said that the upbeat economic outlook suggested operators may find it easier to pass increased costs on to customers than during previous fuel-price spikes.

Diesel prices in Delhi averaged ₹67.4 per litre in June, which was 26% higher than a year earlier and rising more than 50% compared with January 2016.

“Upward pressure has stemmed from the recovery in global oil prices and depreciation in the Indian rupee, which has fallen by almost 7% against the U.S. dollar since the start of the year,” said Fitch Ratings.

‘Oil prices to stay high’

“Our baseline assumption is that global oil prices will remain high over the rest of 2018, while further rupee depreciation is a risk amid U.S. monetary tightening. India is also facing U.S. pressure to reduce its oil imports from Iran, which could further stoke Indian fuel prices,” it added.

Freight rates have so far not kept pace with fuel-price increases, rising by less than 15% since January 2016. ‘This is causing stress for commercial-vehicle operators, for whom fuel accounts for a significant proportion of overall costs.

“Commercial vehicle loans make up almost all of the pools in our Indian auto asset-backed-security (ABS) portfolios. Most borrowers in these pools are small operators that depend directly on their vehicles for income, and some could find it difficult to make repayments if their margins continue to be squeezed,” Fitch said in a statement.

The last fuel-price increase of comparable size was between mid-2012 to mid-2014, when prices rose by just more than 40%. “It led to 90+ days past due auto-loan delinquencies jumping to around 2x-3x of pre-2012 levels for the majority of originators, making it the most stressful period for Indian auto loans in the last 10 years.”

Most auto-loan originators have become more cautious since the 2012-2014 delinquency spike, setting tighter financing limits on some vehicle types.