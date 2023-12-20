GIFT a SubscriptionGift
At ₹3.79 lakh cr, public sector enterprises' capex hits 52% of budget target by September end

In the first half of previous fiscal, the figure stood at ₹2.85 lakh crore or 43% of Budget estimates for 2022-23 fiscal

December 20, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. | Photo Credit: ANI

Capital expenditure by central public sector enterprises touched about 52% of the Budget target at ₹3.79 lakh crore in the first half of current fiscal, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

This is higher than the capex by CPSEs in the April-September period of last fiscal. In the first half of previous fiscal, the figure stood at ₹2.85 lakh crore or 43% of Budget estimates for 2022-23 fiscal.

"Capital Expenditure #CAPEX targets by Central Public Sector Enterprises #CPSEs on track with 51.71% of target achieved till September 2023," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Against estimated expenditure of ₹7.33 lakh crore for full 2023-24, ₹3.79 lakh crore (approx.) achieved i.e. about 51.71% as on 30th September, 2023, it said.

The full year capex by CPSEs was estimated at ₹6.62 lakh crore in 2022-23 fiscal.

