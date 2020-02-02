Ask Us: On investments

Q. My mother retired this year and I want to invest her money in a microfinance institution (MFI). But before doing that, I need some clarification. In Manipur, there are some MFIs that offer an interest rate of about 3% per month on fixed deposits for three years. But I am a little sceptical about this very high interest rate. I want to know whether there are any banks or MFIs that offer rates that are this high and whether it is legal for them to do this?

Ningthemcha Ranjan Mangang

A. It is indeed creditable of you to not get taken in by the high interest rate offered by this entity and to check on the credentials of the microfinance firm offering them. Your suspicions are quite right. The MFI you mention is unlikely to be a deposit-taking entity authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). For one, in India, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are barred from accepting public deposits unless they are specifically authorised by the RBI. The list of NBFCs authorised to accept public deposits is available on the RBI website and you can run a check on this list. Two, NBFCs, which are allowed by RBI to accept deposits, cannot offer interest rates above 12.5% per annum by law. They also cannot offer deposits for periods less than 12 months or more than 60 months. As the MFI you mention is offering exceptional rates of 3% a month (over 36% a year), it is clearly violating the RBI rules. In fact, it is quite likely that the MFI you’re dealing with is not even registered. You can run a check on the RBI site for the list of MFIs that are registered and authorised to operate by the regulator. Investing with an unregulated entity for high interest rates is a highly risky proposition as your principal would be at risk of default.

If your mom is a senior citizen, the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme offered by India Post, offering an interest rate of 8.6% per annum, is currently the best bet. The scheme carries a five-year lock-in period and accepts up to ₹15 lakh per individual. You can also consider the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana from LIC which offers a guaranteed pension payout for 10 years at an effective return of about 8% per annum. These schemes are sovereign guaranteed with a minimal risk to your mom’s capital.

Q. I’m 24 years old and work in Bengaluru with a monthly income of ₹20,000. Of this, about ₹10,000 goes towards my expenses and repayment of my educational loan with the remaining amount saved every month. Kindly guide me on how to invest wisely for my future. Given the current scenario, my circle of friends tells me not to go in for stocks or bank deposits. So, what should I do?

Suriyaa A. G.

A. Where you should invest this money will depend on what you want to save for. If you have goals (such as a higher degree, marriage or a car purchase) coming up within the next 6-7 years, then your savings should go into debt or hybrid investments and not stock market investments or equity mutual funds. The latter can be quite risky to invest in for shorter time frames because a sudden market fall can saddle you with a capital loss.

But if you are looking to save towards long-term goals such as retirement, which are more than 6-7 years away, then you can consider investing in Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) of equity mutual funds that are carefully selected for their 10-year track record. Before you start on equity investments or SIPs, it is best that you read and understand more about them.

You can make an immediate start on fixed income investments. You should have about nine months’ worth of expenses (₹90,000) in a bank fixed deposit towards emergencies such as a loss of job or career break. Bank fixed deposits and recurring deposits are quite safe provided you go with leading scheduled commercial banks and avoid co-operative banks. Sound banks currently offer interest rates of 6-7.5% on their FDs. Banks or entities, that promise higher rates, carry higher risks. Given that these rates can rise, stick to one-year deposits. Do open a Public Provident Fund account with a post office or a leading bank that can help you accumulate retirement savings. You can invest up to ₹1.5 lakh a year in PPF. If you have dependants, get pure term life insurance that can take care of their needs in your absence.