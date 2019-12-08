Ask us: On investment and interest on home loan

Interest on home loan

Q. My wife and I are the joint owners of our self-occupied house property. But I have taken the home loan on my own. Can I claim the entire interest of up to ₹2 lakh on the home loan as deduction in my IT return?

Binoy P.P.

A. In order to claim deduction of interest under Section 24 of the Act, you must be an/the owner of the house property and the housing loan is to be availed in the name of the owner/s. In your case, though the ownership is held in a joint manner, loan has been availed only in your name. Therefore, interest wholly paid by you towards the housing loan during the assessment year can be claimed as a deduction under Section 24 up to ₹2 lakh. It is also necessary that the interest and principal repaid by you in the said assessment year is confirmed by the lender in the form of an interest certificate in order to claim deduction under Section 24.

LTCG on inherited shares

Q. I would like to know the period for which long-term capital gains tax is calculated on the sale of shares where the cost and date of acquisition is not known. I had inherited shares from my father by demat transfer from his account after he expired. Some of these shares were inherited by him from his grandfather in physical mode and converted into demat form later. However, we have no clear records of the date of purchase or the purchase price. If I now sell these shares, what is the period for which the long-term gains will be calculated? I personally felt I could consider the share value as on 31.1.18 as the acquisition cost. Or, should it be the cost on the day of transfer to my account? Please advise

Dr. Nikhil S. Gokhale

A. Transmission of shares in the event of inheritance from an ancestor poses a very unique situation after the introduction of long-term capital gain tax levy on listed equity shares/securities. In cases where cost of acquisition is not known, the act spells out that fair market value on the date of acquisition by the ancestor needs to be considered as the cost of acquisition.

However, in cases where both are not known, it is advisable that closing prices as on 31.01.2018 for such shares for which securities transaction taxes (STT) was paid on acquisition be considered. In your case, when your father/grandfather purchased shares in physical form, STT would not have been paid. In such cases, the shares will be treated as a regular capital asset and fair market value as on 01.04.2001 can be considered. However, long-term capital gains will be taxable at regular rates with indexation benefits.

Q. This refers to your reply to the query of Mr. Subir Mukhopadyay in the edition dated October 21. I am also a very senior citizen and in my case, the company from which I retired pays the insurance premium of ₹6,500 per year for hospitalisation expenses only. I spend about ₹6,000 per month on buying medicines for me and my wife. Based on your reply, I assume that I can claim the balance of ₹43,500 under Section 80 D by enclosing all the bills given by pharmacies. Kindly confirm.

S.Ganesan

A. In this case, the company is paying for hospitalisation expenses per year directly. It is assumed that this amount is not deducted from the pension receivable by you. There is no question of claiming deduction for health insurance, as the premium is not being paid by you. You may claim up to ₹50,000 towards actual medical and healthcare expenses incurred for self and wife.

(The author is a partner, GSS & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai)