GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Asian firms’ earnings outlook improves as chip sector shines

It was a particularly sharp jump after downward revisions and smaller increases for the first seven months of this year.

Published - August 30, 2024 06:44 am IST

Reuters
Bright spot: Asia’s semiconductor firms benefit from the boom in generative artificial intelligence.

Bright spot: Asia’s semiconductor firms benefit from the boom in generative artificial intelligence. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A key Asia stock index has gained its biggest lift in earnings projections in more than three years, as the region’s semiconductor firms benefit from the boom in generative artificial intelligence.

Also helped by robust second-quarter results across a wide range of industries, the average of 12-month earnings per share forecasts for companies in the MSCI Asia Pacific index climbed 3.9% over the past month, according to LSEG IBES data that collates analysts’ estimates.

It was a particularly sharp jump after downward revisions and smaller increases for the first seven months of this year.

Projections for South Korean firms surged 8% while those for Taiwanese and Japanese companies rose 5%.

Samsung Electronics, for example, forecast strong Artificial Intelligence-driven demand for chips this year after logging a more than 15-fold rise in second-quarter operating profit.

Taiwan’s TSMC, the wolargest contract chipmaker in the world , has raised its full-year revenue forecast.

“The upgrades in Asian companies’ earnings expectations are mainly due to upgrades in South Korea and Taiwan on the back of improving semiconductor earnings,” said Minyue Liu, an equity investment specialist at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

The data also showed forward 12-month EPS forecasts for Chinese firms have been lifted 1.5% in the past month.

“Many investors are choosing to ignore China even though some companies’ earnings have beaten market expectations,” said Elizabeth Soon, head of Asia ex-Japan equities at PineBridge Investments.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.