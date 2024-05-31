ADVERTISEMENT

April core sector output rises 6.2% as electricity, steel buoy

Updated - May 31, 2024 09:20 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 09:19 pm IST - New Delhi

The growth of these core sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity — was 4.6% in April 2023

File image used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Eight key infrastructure sectors' growth rose to 6.2% in April on healthy expansion in the production of natural gas, refinery products and electricity, according to official data released on Friday.

The production of eight sectors grew by 6% in March.

FY24 GDP growth speeds to 8.2%, as Q4 logs 7.8% expansion

The growth of these core sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity — was 4.6% in April 2023.

The official data showed that fertiliser output recorded negative growth in April.

The production growth of coal, steel and cement slowed down to 7.5%, 7.1% and 0.6%, respectively against 9.1%, 16.6% and 12.4% in April 2023, respectively.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27% to the country's Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

