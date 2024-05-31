GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

April core sector output rises 6.2% as electricity, steel buoy

The growth of these core sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity — was 4.6% in April 2023

Updated - May 31, 2024 09:20 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 09:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File image used for representational purposes only.

File image used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Eight key infrastructure sectors' growth rose to 6.2% in April on healthy expansion in the production of natural gas, refinery products and electricity, according to official data released on Friday.

The production of eight sectors grew by 6% in March.

FY24 GDP growth speeds to 8.2%, as Q4 logs 7.8% expansion

The growth of these core sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity — was 4.6% in April 2023.

The official data showed that fertiliser output recorded negative growth in April.

The production growth of coal, steel and cement slowed down to 7.5%, 7.1% and 0.6%, respectively against 9.1%, 16.6% and 12.4% in April 2023, respectively.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27% to the country's Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Related Topics

economy (general) / industrial production / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.