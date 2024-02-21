ADVERTISEMENT

Ambuja Cement plans ₹1000 cr. plant in Jharkhand

February 21, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Adani Group’s Ambuja Cements Ltd. (ACL) announced a ₹1000 crore investment to establish a four million tonnes per annum (MTPA) cement grinding unit in Jharkhand’s Godda district.

The project, planned to be close to Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd., is part of a comprehensive approach to disposing fly ash in an environmentally safe manner, contributing to a circular economy, the company said in a statement.

The unit will generate direct and indirect employment for more than 2,500 people and “achieve a significant milestone... contributing to the socio-economic development of the region,” ACL added. The company already operates two cement plants in Jharkhand with a combined capacity of six MTPA.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US