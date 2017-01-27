Economy

US records worst growth rate since 2011

Construction personnel work on a building project in Chicago on January 18, 2017. The U.S. economy lost momentum in the final three months of 2016, closing out a year in which growth turned in the weakest performance in five years, according to information released on Friday, by the Commerce Department.

Construction personnel work on a building project in Chicago on January 18, 2017. The U.S. economy lost momentum in the final three months of 2016, closing out a year in which growth turned in the weakest performance in five years, according to information released on Friday, by the Commerce Department.   | Photo Credit: AP

The Commerce Department says the GDP grew at an annual rate of just 1.9% in the October-December period, a slowdown from 3.5% growth in the third quarter.

The U.S. economy lost momentum in the final three months of 2016, closing out a year in which growth turned in the weakest performance in five years.

The Commerce Department says the gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of just 1.9% in the October-December period, a slowdown from 3.5% growth in the third quarter. GDP, the broadest measure of economic health, was held back by a jump in the trade deficit.

For 2016, the economy grew 1.6%. It was the worst showing since 2011 and down from 2.6% growth in 2015.

President Donald Trump has set a goal of doubling growth through an ambitious stimulus program featuring tax cuts, deregulation and higher infrastructure spending.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:41:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/US-records-worst-growth-rate-since-2011/article17103961.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY