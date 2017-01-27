US records worst growth rate since 2011

The U.S. economy lost momentum in the final three months of 2016, closing out a year in which growth turned in the weakest performance in five years.

The Commerce Department says the gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of just 1.9% in the October-December period, a slowdown from 3.5% growth in the third quarter. GDP, the broadest measure of economic health, was held back by a jump in the trade deficit.

For 2016, the economy grew 1.6%. It was the worst showing since 2011 and down from 2.6% growth in 2015.

President Donald Trump has set a goal of doubling growth through an ambitious stimulus program featuring tax cuts, deregulation and higher infrastructure spending.