Tea Board suspends e-payment system

The Tea Board of India has decided to keep on hold the post-auction settlement module for four weeks, according to its Chairman S. Sarangi

“We have decided to keep on hold the post auction module for a period of four weeks. In the interim, the NSEIT will discuss with stakeholders to ensure that the bank payment module is made robust to prevent a recurrence of the hold-ups like the one that happened in the last few sales,” he told The Hindu.

The decision was made after two rounds of meetings here on Monday to address the issue which has been dogging the tea industry and trade since mid-September (which saw Sale No.37) when the Tea Board started the post-auction settlement system for pan-India auctions through Bank of India, the settlement bank.

Mr. Sarangi chaired the meeting which was attended by industry associations from the north and south of the country and officials of the NSEIT and Bank of India.

While NSEIT has prepared the software for the settlement module., Bank of India is the designated settlement bank.

The magnitude of problem was such that the tea industry had problems in making bonus payments, while companies could not close their second quarter results due to payment reconciliation issues through the four sales since mid- September.

Azam Monem, Chairman, Indian Tea Association, is hopeful that the glitches would now be resolved.

“Our confidence in the Tea Board is now on a better footing,” he said.

Dharmesh Nagda representing the Kochi Tea Buyers Association said that large amounts of money were getting stuck due to the post-auction settlement problems, and tea prices too had begun to drop. Additionally, some problems were being faced only by South Indian traders.

“A team of officials from Tea Board, NSEIT and Bank of India will soon arrive to examine these problems,” he said, adding that the Tea Board understood the problems and took the decision to put the settlement system on hold.

The Tea Board’s official missive said that it had been decided that pan-India post settlement module would be kept on hold from October 18 or “till further orders.” Trade and industry see this as a temporary rollback.

The decision brought relief even as it triggered frenetic activity as Sale No. 42 is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.