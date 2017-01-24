Tata Motors kickstarts T1 Racer Programme 2.0

Tata Motors kickstarted the second edition of its truck driver race selection and training programme (TRP 2.0) from Chennai in a bid to make trucking and truck driving “aspirational and professional.” The programme will present short-listed Indian truck drivers with an opportunity to compete in season IV of the T1 Truck Racing Championship to be held at F1 race track – The Buddh International Circuit (BIC), Greater Noida on March 19. About 50 drivers have been short listed and they will undergo four levels of training and elimination process. Twenty will make it to semi-finals of which 10 will vie for honours. Training will be imparted to them.

Besides, they will undergo physical and mental training sessions.

“We have been the leaders in commercial vehicles segment for more than 60 years. We are conducting this event to churn high-way heroes into racing heroes. Last year winner, Nagarjuna from Andhra Pradesh wants to be known globally. This kind of transformation is good for the present set of truck drivers as new generation is looking for different set of jobs, while some are trying to use new technologies,” said R.T. Wasan, Vice President, Commerical Vehicles, Tata Motors.

“We have received over 1,000 applications for the season IV. While representations from North and East are fairly well, it is not impressive from South. We are not looking at numbers. But, we are trying to promote truck driving as a profession, enhance the social status of drivers, address their concerns, and address the dearth of quality truck drivers in the country,” he said.