State may feel the pinch of low tax mobilisation, pay revisions

The sluggish tax revenues of many states may push them into a corner in view of the pressure created by the Seventh Pay Commission pay out and may even force them to scale back on plan expenditure or run into higher fiscal deficits.

In its analysis of 16 states’ (accounting for about 70 per cent of all states’ tax revenues) finances till April-July 2016 , Edelweiss Securities discovered a sluggish tax revenue trend — up by about 6 per cent versus a budgeted growth of about 20 per cent.

Land tax revenues were particularly sluggish (up 4 per cent year on year, or YoY, versus 7 per cent in FY16), implying pressure on land prices. The associated adverse wealth effect operating in the economy, perhaps, partly explained the still weak aggregate consumption demand, especially in rural areas, the report said.

Meanwhile, Plan expenditure is robust though, up 29 per cent YoY (although slightly below 32 per cent YoY budgeted). This weakness in tax revenues does confirm that economic recovery is tepid and still not broad-based, the report said.

Among various sources of taxes—oil, land and other consumption goods—land tax collections were the weakest, Land prices are clearly under pressure and transactions have slowed, implying that households continue to face adverse wealth effect.

Meanwhile, oil taxes are in turnaround mode post a sharp plunge last year, given recovery in oil prices, and going ahead, this should improve further. However, other than land and oil taxes, the trend hinted at weakness. “While the full break-up is not available, we estimate tax collection growth in ex-land/ex-oil category to be slow at around the same level as FY16 — 6-7 per cent,” acording to the report.

Many states have ramped up Plan capital expenditure, an encouraging development, the report said. However, the impending burden of higher wage pay-out under the 7th Pay Commission looms large (some states may start this year, some may postpone to the next) and in a scenario where tax revenues are not particularly robust, states will eventually face a tough choice of either reining in Plan expenditure or slipping on their budgeted fiscal targets, the report said.