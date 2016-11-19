NSDL asked to freeze 6 demat accounts

As part of its investigation of fund diversion in P.N.L. Nidhi Ltd., a Pondichery-based nidhi company, the Economic Offences Wing here has asked the National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) to freeze six demat accounts.

These demat accounts pertain to five firms and one individual.

In a letter to NSDL, the Economic Offences Wing, Chennai, had asked NSDL to freeze these demat accounts and “provide attested copies of statements at the earliest.’’

“The investigation has revealed that the accused persons have operated number of companies and misappropriated by diverting deposits collected from public,’’ the EoW said in the letter.

Welcoming the EoW move to get NSDL freeze these demat accounts, Satish Ramakrishnan, Secretary of the Pondicherry Non-Banking Investors’ Protection Association, said in a statement that, “we are hoping that EoW will auction the shares and depositors will receive their money with interest.’’