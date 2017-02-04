More Indians travelling to S.Africa

South Africa Tourism, which is holding a road show to attract tourists from India, is seeing an increase in travellers from the South Asian nation due to a relaxation of visa norms, an official said.

South Africa Tourism country manager, Hanneli Slabber, said: “We have eased the process of application. Over 70% travel during the peak season which is April-June. We are bringing more staff during the peak season. Since last year we have a five-day turnaround time if applied in Mumbai or Delhi. For other major cities it will take two more days for the courier service.”

Earlier, it would have taken three weeks to get a South African visa.

Till the end of the third quarter of 2016, arrivals from India were 81,429 for leisure which was 27% higher than the same period of the previous year.

This year, South Africa Tourism is expecting arrivals to cross 100,000, Ms. Slabber said. “We are expecting double digit growth this year. About 32% India tourists come for return visit.”

India now ranks eight among all international arrivals in S.Africa with longer stay and higher expenditure.