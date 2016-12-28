Land sale by 3 sick pharma PSUs cleared

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the sale of surplus land of ailing state-owned pharma companies such as Indian Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited (IDPL), Rajasthan Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited (RDPL), and Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (BCPL), to pay off their existing liabilities.

While IDPL and RDPL will be closed down after settling their current liabilities, the Centre will explore the option to undertake a strategic sale of BCPL and Hindustan Antibiotics Limited at a later stage, according to an official statement.

“In this way, the national assets would be utilized in the best national interest. The sale (of land) would be through open competitive bidding to government agencies and the outstanding liabilities will be met from the sale proceeds.”

The public sector firms have also been asked to implement a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) and Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) for their employees. The remaining part of their land assets will be managed in accordance with norms set by the Department of Investment & Public Assets Management.