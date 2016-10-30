Jute Commissioner turns sack procurer after Cabinet nod

The Jute Commissioner will don the new mantle of a procurement agency when it starts purchasing jute sacks for foodgrain packaging, from November 1, 2016.

The regulator’s new role follows a change in a nearly three-decade-old practice. Until now the Directorate General of Supplies and Disposals (DGS&D) a Civil Supplies Ministry outfit, was in charge of purchasing bags under the mandatory packaging order.

The Cabinet in August decided to give the regulator the role of purchasing bags.

Under the Jute Packaging Materials (Compulsory Use in Packaging ) Act 1987, 90 per cent of the food grains produced in the country and 20 per cent of the sugar production is to be packaged in jute sacks. Since the promulgation of the Act, the DGS&D was the agency entrusted with purchasing these bags mainly with involvement of multiple agencies. The jute sector has often locked horns with the flat tape manufacturers (the synthetic bag industry) which also had a major stake in the packaging business.

In recent times there have often been complaints against a section of the jute industry for supplying substandard bags, recycled bags and bags imported cheap from Nepal for supply under the Act.

The Union Textiles Ministry which administers the jute sector, has repeatedly flagged the issue saying the protection extended to the centuries-old industry was being misused.

While a section of the industry and some political leaders of the ruling party in West Bengal, have expressed apprehension about this role-change, Jute Commissioner Subrata Gupta said that the organisation was fully-geared up to commence its new functions. “The JC’s office is suitably equipped to handle this additional charge.”

“Five banks would carry out the transaction,” he said adding that the JC will not handle the payments directly. The banks will handle the responsibility of collecting funds from the state procurement agencies and pay the jute mills with periodic reconciliation.