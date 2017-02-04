IT firms should depend less on government policies: Murthy

Amid Indian IT companies’ worries over the U.S. government’s proposals to limit H1B visas, co-founder of Infosys, Narayana Murthy, on Saturday said the CEOs of Indian companies should not depend much on policies of the governments.

Instead, they should take their own measures that would soften the blow of such visa risks.

Visas always posed a risk and the boards of Indian IT companies should ask the managements what they have done to mitigate these risks, he said.

“No management or board should depend much on government policies. We have no control over the government decisions. Any prudent board in any of the Indian software companies would have to identify a visa-based model as an important risk and ask its managements what they have done to mitigate the risks.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, as part of fulfilling his poll promise, is planning an executive order to overhaul the H-1B visa, according to reports. A recent introduction of a bill by Congress–woman Zoe Lofgren proposes to double the minimum wages of H-1B visa holders to $130,000 from $60,000.

There is a need for Indian IT companies to increase local hiring in the U.S and today’s problems can become a great opportunity for the Indian IT sector to grow, he said.

“I think the local hiring will obviously have to be stepped up because at the end of the day the local people will be much better in selling services in those markets to their corporations,” Mr. Murthy said.