The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its post-facto approval for the launch of the Varishtha Pension Bima Yojana 2017. “The scheme will be implemented through Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) during the current financial year to provide social security during old age and protect elderly persons aged 60 years and above against a future fall in their interest income due to uncertain market conditions,” according to a government statement. The scheme is meant to provide an assured pension based on a guaranteed rate of return of 8% per annum for ten years, with an option to opt for pension on a monthly/quarterly/half-yearly or annual basis. The difference between the return generated by LIC and the assured return of 8% per annum would be borne by Government of India as subsidy on an annual basis. VPBY-2017 is proposed to be open for subscription for a period of one year from the date of launch. — Special Correspondent
Govt launches Varishtha Pension Bima Yojana
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story
Please Email the Editor