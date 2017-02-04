Economy

Economy to grow more than 7% next fiscal: Shaktikanta Das

Stepping up the growth pitch, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das on Saturday expressed confidence that the economy will grow upwards of 7% next fiscal.

“For this year’s GDP growth, we have to wait till March-end. But next year, it will be upwards of 7%,” he said.

Drawing on Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s statements, the secretary said there will be transient impact of demonetisation on the economy, but it will not spill over to the next fiscal.

A large part of economy is moving towards digital transactions, he noted.

Despite the global headwinds, Das said India’s growth remains much stronger.

“It has stayed afloat. Not only stayed afloat, but also doing well. Our commitment is to push growth momentum,” he explained.

Listing various reforms measures as announced in the Budget, Das spoke of gains for farmers from integration of spot and derivative market in commodity.

He also dubbed announcement on contract farming and UGC as very big reforms.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Demonetisation
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 7:36:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/Economy-to-grow-more-than-7-next-fiscal-Shaktikanta-Das/article17192781.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY