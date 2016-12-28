Centre rolls out IVRS to get feedback on call drops

NEW DELHI: The Centre rolled out an Integrated Voice Response System (IVRS) system to obtain direct feedback from subscribers on the issue of frequent call drops.

The system currently introduced in Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab, U.P., Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Goa, would be extended to the entire country soon, according to an official statement.

Subscribers will receive an IVRS call from a short code 1955 and will be asked a few questions such as whether they are facing call drops in their area or not? Mobile phone users can also send a toll-free SMS to the short code, containing the location of city or town or village, where they are facing the problem of frequent call drops.

“The platform is a channel to capture direct feedback from the consumers and this voice of the customer can be used to improve the services that are being offered to them,” Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said.

Mr. Sinha added that initially the government would use the platform for call drops and then extend the scope to capture feedback in other areas as well.

“The feedback of the subscribers will be shared with the telecom service providers so that they can take corrective steps in the identified areas, to improve the mobile network for addressing the problem of call drops,” according to the statement.

Further, the government said to address the problem of call drops operators have installed more than 1,30,000 additional BTSs (Base Transceiver Stations) across the country between June 2016 to October 2016, and plan to add over 1,50,000 BTSs up to March 31, 2017.