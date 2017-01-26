Economy

Cash withdrawal curbs may go by February end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes on November 8, 2016.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes on November 8, 2016.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

With the cash crunch situation easing, the Reserve Bank of India may do away with the weekly withdrawal limits from banks as well as ATMs by the end of next month, bankers said.

The RBI recently raised the ATM withdrawal limit to ₹10,000 a day but maintained the weekly cap at ₹24,000 for savings account and ₹1 lakh for current account holders.

“I think the restrictions on withdrawal by the RBI should be completely lifted by February-end or by first half of March as the cash situation is easing gradually,” Bank of Maharashtra executive director R.K.Gupta told PTI. It is entirely the RBI’s decision and it would decide after making holistic assessment of the situation, he said.

According to SBI’s research report Ecowrap, “By the end of February, 78-88% of the currency could be back in the system under the best case scenario in terms of an optimal currency distribution [more small denomination notes],” the report said, adding that “it seems within next two months things would be pretty close to normal.”

Situation easing

Another senior public sector bank official said the situation was easing and it was a matter of weeks before the curbs on withdrawal were relaxed. “My hunch is that it should happen before end of the current fiscal,” the official said, adding, the RBI was progressively easing the curbs.

The RBI hadncreased the daily withdrawal limit from ATMs to ₹4,500 from ₹2,500 effective January 1, just a day after the 50-day demonetisation period ended.

Meanwhile, RBI Governor Urjit Patel could not set a timeframe before the Standing Committee on Finance for normality to return to the banking system even as the central bank asserted that ₹9.2 lakh crore or 60% of demonetised currency was replaced.

On November 8, the Centre announced the withdrawal of old ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes. The RBI had at the time placed restrictions on withdrawal of cash from ATMs as well as from banks.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:20:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/Cash-withdrawal-curbs-may-go-by-February-end/article17098265.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY