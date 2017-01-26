Cash withdrawal curbs may go by February end

With the cash crunch situation easing, the Reserve Bank of India may do away with the weekly withdrawal limits from banks as well as ATMs by the end of next month, bankers said.

The RBI recently raised the ATM withdrawal limit to ₹10,000 a day but maintained the weekly cap at ₹24,000 for savings account and ₹1 lakh for current account holders.

“I think the restrictions on withdrawal by the RBI should be completely lifted by February-end or by first half of March as the cash situation is easing gradually,” Bank of Maharashtra executive director R.K.Gupta told PTI. It is entirely the RBI’s decision and it would decide after making holistic assessment of the situation, he said.

According to SBI’s research report Ecowrap, “By the end of February, 78-88% of the currency could be back in the system under the best case scenario in terms of an optimal currency distribution [more small denomination notes],” the report said, adding that “it seems within next two months things would be pretty close to normal.”

Situation easing

Another senior public sector bank official said the situation was easing and it was a matter of weeks before the curbs on withdrawal were relaxed. “My hunch is that it should happen before end of the current fiscal,” the official said, adding, the RBI was progressively easing the curbs.

The RBI hadncreased the daily withdrawal limit from ATMs to ₹4,500 from ₹2,500 effective January 1, just a day after the 50-day demonetisation period ended.

Meanwhile, RBI Governor Urjit Patel could not set a timeframe before the Standing Committee on Finance for normality to return to the banking system even as the central bank asserted that ₹9.2 lakh crore or 60% of demonetised currency was replaced.

On November 8, the Centre announced the withdrawal of old ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes. The RBI had at the time placed restrictions on withdrawal of cash from ATMs as well as from banks.