Carborundum Universal Q3 net rises by 4.6%

Carborundum Universal Ltd., (CUMI) a part of the ₹29,500-crore Murugappa group, posted a 4.6% rise in its standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016, at ₹24 crore.

The company posted a net profit of ₹22.37 crore for the corresponding year-ago period. During the third quarter, total income from operations increased to ₹361 crore from ₹357 crore registered for the similar period last year.

Profitability of abrasives and ceramics businesses improved as compared to the corresponding quarter of last year. Profits were lower in the electro-mineral business. The debt-equity ratio remained healthy and was at 0.1 on a standalone basis.

The domestic external environment in the last quarter was challenging owing to demonetisation initiatives and cyclone effect. Business has been able to mitigate these challenges well, having low to negligible impact, said the company in a regulatory filing.

On Saturday, the board of directors recommended an interim dividend of ₹1/- per share equity share (on face value of 1) for the year ending March 2017.