GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

16 Nobel Prize-winning economists say Trump policies will fuel inflation

Nobel prize-winning economists warn of economic consequences if Donald Trump wins U.S. Presidential election in November

Updated - June 27, 2024 12:29 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 12:01 pm IST

Reuters
Code red: The economic agenda of U.S. President Joe Biden, is ‘vastly superior’ to Mr. Trump’s, the economists claim. 

Code red: The economic agenda of U.S. President Joe Biden, is ‘vastly superior’ to Mr. Trump’s, the economists claim.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sixteen Nobel prize-winning economists signed a letter on Tuesday warning that the U.S. and world economy will suffer if Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the U.S. Presidential election in November.

The jointly-signed letter, first reported by Axios, says the economic agenda of U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, is ‘vastly superior’ to Mr. Trump’s, the former Republican President seeking a second term.

Tariffs on China import

The economists say Mr. Trump’s economic plans would reignite inflation, in part because of his pledge to impose stiffer tariffs on Chinese imports, which they say will hike prices on many goods bought by U.S. consumers.

“While each of us has different views on the particulars of various economic policies, we all agree that [Mr.] Joe Biden’s economic agenda is vastly superior to [Mr.] Donald Trump,” the economists state in their letter.

“We believe that a second Trump term would have a negative impact on the U.S.’s economic standing in the world, and a destabilising effect on the U.S.’s domestic economy.”

The letter was signed by prominent economists, including Joseph Stiglitz, who won the Nobel prize for economics in 2001, and Sir Angus Deaton, a 2015 economic Nobel laureate.

Close election race

Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump are locked in a close election race. The November 5 contest will be decided by voters in a handful of battleground States which are closely contested because their voting preferences can swing to Republicans or the Democrats.

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.