EMO Hannover fair 2017 to focus on India

EMO Hannover 2017, the world’s premier trade fair for the metal working sector, will focus on attractive and high potential markets, said a top official. The fair is being held at Hannover, Germany from September 18 to 23, after a gap of four years, said Christoph Miller, Managing Director EMO Hannover, Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

It is being organised by the VDW, Frankfurt am Main, Germany on behalf of the European Association of the Machine Tools Industries from Brussels, Belgium and in conjunction with Deutsche Messe AG, Germany. India Day will be celebrated on September 20. It will feature reports exclusively from Indian experts.

Representatives from Indian user sectors will be addressing technical and commercial trends from the automotive and aviation industries,

“Currently, India is the only BRIC nation to report significant growth in industrial production output and capital investment. In the machine tool industry, the country ranks eighth among the world’s largest markets, with a volume of most recently €1.6 billion in 2015, which corresponds to a growth rate of 7% when calculated in euros,” he said.

“India also imports almost all of its machine tools, with deliveries in 2015 worth a total of around €1.1 billion. Which is why the EMO Hannover 2017 will be focusing once again on this attractive, high potential market. India’s economy is currently growing faster than other industrial countries. The manufacturing sector contributes only 15% to the nation’s GDP and hence there is enormous potential for growth,” he said.