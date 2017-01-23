Business

DEA Secretary Das gets 3-month extension

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das has been granted a three-month extension, the government announced on Monday. He was to retire in March. “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal for extension in service in respect of Shaktikanta Das, IAS, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, for a period of three months with effect from March 1, 2017 to May 31, 2017,” the statement said. Mr. Shaktikanta Das is an IAS officer of the 1980 batch from the Tamil Nadu cadre.

— Special Correspondent

Printable version | May 23, 2020 5:50:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/DEA-Secretary-Shaktikanta-Das-gets-3-month-extension/article17083022.ece

