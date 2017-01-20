Cooperative banks barred from accepting PMGKY deposits

NEW DELHI: The government announced that cooperative banks will not be authorised to accept deposits under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Deposit Scheme.

Under the scheme, all those declaring previously undisclosed income have to place 25% of the amount being declared in an interest-free fixed deposit with a lock-in period of four years.

“Application for the deposit in the form of Bonds Ledger Account shall be received by any banking company, other than co-operative Banks, to which the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (10 of 1949) applies,” the official notification states.

This amends the notification of December 16, 2016, which stated that deposits would be accepted by all banks to which the Banking Regulation Act applies, including cooperative banks.

While cooperative banks were allowed to accept deposits following the November 8 demonetisation announcement, soon after the Reserve Bank of India barred them from either exchanging old notes or accepting deposits.

Reports of irregularities in the book-keeping done at cooperative banks, with the on-book numbers showing higher deposits than the actual amount received, emerged.