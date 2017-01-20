Canon eyes ₹3,500 cr. revenue from India by 2020

Digital imaging solutions provider Canon is targeting an annual growth of 10% to achieve ₹3,500 crore revenue in the Indian market in the next three years as it looks to expand footprint beyond metros.

The company’s revenues in stood at ₹2,348.6 crore in 2016, a growth of 9% from the previous year, Canon India President & CEO Kazutada Kobayashi said. “2016 marks yet another successful year for our journey in India, as we register a growth of 9%, with our revenue aggregating to ₹ 2348.6 cr… For 2017, the aim is to increase revenues to about ₹2,500 crore,” he said.

Mr Kobayashi added that the company will focus on expanding retail footprint, particularly in tier II and tier III cities. “By 2020, we envision to reach revenues of ₹3,500 cr. We need to grow atleast at 10% every year to achieve this growth,” Mr. Kobayashi said.

Canon, which is celebrating 20 years of operations in India, will be opening 200 more retail outlets under franchisee model in the next three years, of which 90% will be in smaller towns. Currently Canon has about 210 Canon Image Square outlets.

Noriko Gunji, President & CEO, Canon Singapore (Regional headquarters of South and Southeast Asia) said: “India is a key market in Canon’s global development…I’m confident that India, as a market, will be a vital contributor to this future success.”

Canon India contributes around 1.2-1.5% to the company’s global revenues.