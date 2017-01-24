Bharti Airtel’s net profit falls 54.6%

Bharti Airtel, the country’s largest telecom services provider, announced a 54.6% decline in its net profit for the October to December 2016 quarter, driven largely by new entrant Reliance Jio’s offer of free services since its introduction last September.

The company’s net profit stood at ₹504 crore in the quarter, compared to ₹1,108.1 crore in the same period a year ago. The company’s total revenue fell by 3% during the period under review to ₹23,336 crore from ₹24,066 crore in year-ago period.

“The quarter has seen turbulence due to the continued predatory pricing by a new operator,” Bharti Airtel MD and CEO, India & South Asia, Gopal Vittal said in a statement.

He added: “The present termination costs at 14 paise which are well below cost has resulted in a tsunami of minutes terminating into our network. This has led to an unprecedented year-on-year revenue decline for the industry, pressure on margins and a serious impact on the financial health of the sector.”

As per the offer by new comer Reliance Jio, its subscribers have been able to access free data and voice services since September. The offer is on till March 31, post which these subscribers will have to pay for specific services.

Nigerian currency devaluation

Consolidated revenue growth was also muted on account of devaluation of Nigeria currency.

India revenue for third quarter at ₹18,013 crore grew by 1.8% cent y-o-y. “Slowdown in mobile revenue growth (was) primarily due to free voice and data offering by a new operator,” the company said.

In India, other businesses witnessed healthy growth — Digital TV (17.7%), Airtel Business (12.5%) and Homes (10.8%). Mobile data revenue at ₹3,087 crore declined by 3%. Mobile data revenue now contribute to 22.8% of mobile India revenue as against 23.1% in the corresponding quarter last year.

“Net interest costs of ₹1,810 crore have risen from ₹1,360 crore in the corresponding quarter last year – largely due to increased spectrum related interest costs. Forex and derivative losses for the quarter came in at ₹126 crore compared to ₹57 crore in the corresponding quarter last year,” according to the statement.