BHEL commissions 600 mw unit in Telangana

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has commissioned the second of the two 600 MW units of Singareni Thermal Power Project in Adilabad district, Telangana.Announcing this on Thursday, the company said in March this year it has commissioned the first unit of the project developed by the country’s second largest coal miner Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. Over 85 per cent of the coal based power stations, amounting to 5,740 MW, in Telangana have been commissioned by BHEL. Reposing confidence in BHEL’s capability of setting up power plants, the Telangana state utility has placed orders with the central PSU for executing around 6,000 MW of thermal power projects on an EPC basis, the release said. — Special Correspondent