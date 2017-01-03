April 1 rollout of GST increasingly unlikely

The deliberations of the Goods and Services Tax Council inched forward on Tuesday with the critical issue of cross empowerment not being discussed and several state Finance Ministers voicing their doubts about meeting the April 1 deadline for the rollout of GST.

The first day of the two-day meeting saw several ministries and industry representatives, including the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Eletronics and Information Technology, and industry bodies such as NASSCOM, making presentations to the Council on their expectations from GST.

“Dual control was not discussed in today's meeting. I don't think the April 1 deadline is doable,” Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia told reporters following the meeting on Tuesday.

This was reiterated by Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, who said that an April 1 rollout of GST was “definitely not possible”.

“An April 1 rollout of GST is not likely, but it is still a slim possibility,” Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said. “Many constitutional issues of Interstate GST were taken up at the GST Council meeting. Dual control may be taken up tomorrow.”

Following the previous meeting of the GST Council, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said the majority of the issues surrounding the other draft legislations—the Central GST and State GST—had been solved, and that the only issues remaining had to do with cross-empowerment.

The Civil Aviation Ministry in its presentation to the GST Council requested it to keep the tax rates on air tickets at the present level to ensure airfares do not go up, Civil Aviation Secretary RN Choubey told The Hindu. At present, airlines pay service tax of nine per cent on business class tickets and six per cent on economy class tickets.

The Ministry has further asked the Council to ensure that there is no impact of GST on import or leasing of aircraft engine or spare parts, Mr. Choubey said. He added that a central registration for airlines under GST to carry out business smoothly across the country has also been proposed. However, the Council has told the Ministry that its demand of bringing aviation turbine fuel (ATF) under the ambit of GST is beyond its mandate.

During her presentation to the GST Council, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she had sought a complete exemption for the leather sector from GST. If at all GST was to be imposed on the sector, she said, then it should be at the lowest slab.

She added that the current taxation for cement is very high, and this needs a review under GST. Regarding GST refunds, Ms Sitharaman said that calculations show GST refunds can take up to six to eight months, and so requested that exporters don’t have to pay input tax upfront.

“There are several open issues for the service sector and the industry would hope that these are addressed in the final legislation,” Pratik Jain, Partner and Leader Indirect Tax, PwC India said. “However, the key issue of ‘dual control’ was not taken up which really is the crux of the contention. Any movement forward would be contingent upon the agreement on this issue.”