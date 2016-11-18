Access Healthcare to increase headcount

Access Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd., a software provider for healthcare services, plans to increase its headcount by 4,000 people in the next 13 months and add five more development centres, due to a healthy pipeline of orders.

It plans to set up the centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru, among other cities, at a cost of Rs.20 crore.

In August 2016, Access Healthcare Vice Chairman Vardhman Jain had said that the company would hire 2,000 professionals in 2017.

“Now, the target has been doubled to 4,000 individuals,” said Manish Jain, Access Healthcare Chief Marketing Officer. “The hiring will happen in our premises, through recruitment camps and the social media Facebook.”

Currently, Access has six delivery centres in Chennai, one each in Coimbatore, Pune and Manila, in the Philippines. The seventh delivery centre in Chennai would become operational by January 2017. Expansion would also take place in Pune, Coimbatore and Manila taking the number of delivery centres to 13, he said.

With the proposed expansion, the total number of employees is set to increase to 10,000 across all the centres. The company will employ 6,500 people at its Chennai facility by the end of this year, he said.

“The journey from 5,000 to 6,000 happened in a few months. This growth reflects the company’s responsiveness to increased demand in the market for its solutions and services,” said Anurag Jain, Access Healthcare Chairman.

“We have also launched new services including applications development and management, remote infrastructure management, finance and accounting services,” Mr. Anurag Jain said.

Access aims to reach $70 million in revenues this year against its earlier projection of $60 million.