AI posts Q1 loss, turnaround may be a far cry

Air India registered an operating loss of Rs.246.14 crore in the first quarter of 2016-17, a signal that the national carrier’s turnaround may still be a far-fetched dream. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said in a written reply in Lok Sabha that Air India had set a target of reporting an operating profit of Rs.87.28 crore in April-June 2016. Mr. Sinha said the operating loss of Rs 246.14 in the first quarter has, however, came down from Rs.315.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Air India had claimed early signs of revival after it registered an operating profit of Rs.105 crore in the last fiscal for the first time in nearly a decade.

“The first quarter of the financial year is a lean traffic season for domestic aviation traffic and the same picks up only in the second half of the year during which the company will be aiming at achieving an overall operating profit,” Mr. Sinha said.